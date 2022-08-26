Mumbai, August 26: Living in the fear that he will be assassinated, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to building mansions in order to protect himself. According to reports, Kim Jong-u has built not one or two but eight new luxury mansions in his "Forbidden City". Reports also suggest that the North Korean leader has built the mansions so that the assassins don't know about his whereabouts or as to where he is sleeping.

The eight luxury mansions have been built in Kim Jong-un's "Forbidden City", a study suggests. The news of Kim Jong-un building so many mansions comes amid the fact that North Korea has increased the testing of missiles amid the ongoing tensions with the United States. Iran Seeks Long-Term Contract With India on Developing Chabahar Port.

The building of the eight new mansions is seen as a sign of paranoia as the North Korean leader believes that he could be a target of an attack. Besides, fears of him being toppled also led to the building of the mansions. The fear has also led him to execute several political figures and members of his own family.

Multiple media reports show a satellite image of the ongoing construction work that is taking place in the VIP zone of central Pyongyang, which is known as Kim Jong-un's "Forbidden City". Reports also suggest that the building of the eight new mansions will make "decapitation strike" harder. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Amid Tensions With US, South Korea.

As per reports, the new buildings are also being used to confuse foreign states and assassins that might be looking to kill the North Korean leader. Reports also believe that the decision by Kim Jong-un to build mansions is a leaf out of China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, who is well known for sleeping in a different location every night in order to avoid being assassinated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).