Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Monday, January 27, marking their first dialogue since Trump assumed office. In the conversation, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his historic second term. Expressing his pleasure, Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump." Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership focused on global peace, prosperity, and security for the welfare of their nations. Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Their Greetings on India’s 76th R-Day.

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump Hold First Telephonic Conversation

Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

