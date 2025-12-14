Amman [Jordan], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit to Jordan is not only aimed at celebrating and reflecting the longstanding friendly relationship between the two nations but also at elevating the ties to a new level, India's Ambassador to Jordan, Manish Chauhan, said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's first-ever full-fledged bilateral visit to the Middle Eastern country, Chauhan said that the visit comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th year of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

He noted that the visit is taking place at a "very important time" for both the India-Jordan relationship and the region.

"PM Narendra Modi will be arriving in Jordan on the 15th December. He would be here on the 15th and 16th on a bilateral visit. This would be his first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan. This would be the first such visit by a PM in this millennium. The PM was last here on a transit visit in 2018. This visit, at the invitation of King Abdullah II, is in the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan. It is a truly historic and landmark event - perhaps the most memorable occasion when it comes to the celebration of this 75th year," the ambassador said.

"We look forward to welcoming PM here. This is a visit which is happening at a very important time, both in terms of India-Jordan relationships as well as the region. It's a time also to not just reflect upon the friendly ties and deep-rooted ties that we have between India and Jordan but also to take it further to a new level," he added.

Chauhan also stated that the Prime Minister's schedule will be packed with high-level discussions covering a wide range of areas, including political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

"It is a very packed schedule for the PM. We wish to accomplish much during the visit. Discussions at the highest level can cover any field; we expect them to cover all the fields, be it politico-economic, cultural," he said.

According to the Minister of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his bilateral visit to Jordan from December 15, which will continue till December 16. This will be his first bilateral visit to Jordan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II to review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

PM Modi and the King are also expected to address the India-Jordan business event during the visit.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in Jordan.

"India and Jordan share warm and friendly relations. Our bilateral relations are marked by a strong understanding at the leadership level. India and Jordan also share strong economic ties, with India being the third largest trading partner of Jordan, and the bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at 2.8 billion dollars," MEA said.

"In the field of investment, there are around 15 government companies with an investment of USD 500 million located in the qualified industrial Zone of zones of Jordan. Royal Jordanian has recently started direct flights between Amman and Mumbai and plans to expand its operations to New Delhi. Jordan provides a tourist visa on arrival to Indian tourists," the ministry added.

PM Modi's Jordan visit is part of the first leg of his three-nation tour, following which he will be visiting the African nation of Ethiopia for a state visit from December 16 to December 17, following which he will visit Oman from December 17 to December 18, which will be his second visit to the country. (ANI)

