New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan has been pushed back and new dates are being worked out through diplomatic channels on both sides, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Wednesday evening.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit the Himalayan nation over two days--on March 21 and 22.

However, due to unpleasant weather conditions, the visit has been shelved till further notice, the MEA informed through an official release.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the MEA stated in its official release.

"New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," it added.

In anticipation of the arrival of PM Modi, posters and billboards had gone up across Bhutan, welcoming him to the country.

The much-anticipated visit was likely to see high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding, the MEA stated in a release earlier.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has also made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity, according to the MEA. (ANI)

