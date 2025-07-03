Accra, Jul 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park dedicated to Ghana's founding President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, a revered leader of the African independence movement.

Accompanied by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Modi laid a wreath at the memorial of the first prime minister and later the first president of the West African nation.

"In Accra, paid homage to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. He was a visionary statesman whose thoughts and ideals guide several people. He devoted himself towards the well-being of people of Ghana," Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also observed a moment of silence in honour of Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

Later, Modi mentioned Nkrumah during his speech at the Parliament of Ghana, saying that "his words continue to guide our shared journey" and "his vision was a democratic Republic, built on strong institutions."

"The tribute paid by Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Nkrumah was a pivotal figure in African history, renowned for leading Ghana to independence from British rule in 1957, and playing a crucial role in the Pan-African movement.

His mausoleum, designed by Don Arthur, houses the bodies of Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

