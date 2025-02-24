Diamer [PoGB], February 24 (ANI): The "Haqooq Do, Dam Banao" protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has entered its ninth day, with demonstrators continuing their sit-in and demanding justice for the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

According to Pamir Times, the protesters have urged authorities to address pressing issues such as compensation, resettlement, and livelihood security. While the protesters support the construction of the dam, their slogan, "Give us our rights, build the dam," reflects their plea for justice before development can proceed.

Despite several rounds of negotiations between the federal and regional governments and the protesters, the sit-in continues.

As reported by Pamir Times, the protesters had issued a clear deadline for the Diamer administration to respond to their demands, warning of further actions if their concerns were not addressed within the given time frame.

Their major demand centres around the immediate implementation of agreements made with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in 2010 and with the Diamer Graduate Alliance in 2021.

The protesters have called for a reassessment of land acquired for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, ensuring that compensation is provided according to rates established by the Gilgit-Baltistan government. A key demand raised by the protesters is the provision of Green Cards and Health Cards for those affected by the project.

Under the 2010 agreement with WAPDA, affected families were promised six kanals of agricultural land-- a promise that remains unfulfilled, according to the protesters. Additionally, they are seeking inclusion in the Household Resettlement Package, or the Chulha Package, for every married couple.

The protesters have requested compensation for new constructions made by affectees between 2015 and 2025, as noted by the Pamir Times. This is a necessary step to mitigate the project's impacts. The demonstrators remain adamant that they will not back down until their demands are met and have demanded accountability from the authorities.

The people of PoGB often face neglect in terms of political representation, economic development, and autonomy. Their unique cultural identity is overlooked, and they lack full constitutional rights, leaving them marginalised. (ANI)

