Warsaw, Jul 27 (AP) The European Union's border with Russian ally Belarus has become more dangerous because of Russia's military presence there, and securing the frontier is the Polish government's top priority, Poland's ruling party leader said Thursday.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and head of the conservative Law and Justice party, made the comments while visiting the village of Koden on the EU's border with Belarus. The Polish defence minister was due to meet with troops on the border later in the day.

Amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine, thousands of Russia's Wagner mercenaries have deployed to Belarus over the past month, and the Kremlin says it also has moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus.

“We want to say it clearly: We are doing everything that is needed and that is sufficient for us to easily repel any potential provocations or aggressive undertakings,” from the Belarus side, Kaczynski said.

Last year, Poland's right-wing government built a tall wall along the border with Belarus aiming to stop a swelling wave of unauthorised migration from the Middle East and Africa which it said was organized by Minsk and Moscow in order to destabilise the EU.

Hundreds of additional Polish Border Guard and military forces were deployed to the border. Humanitarian organisations and the Border Guard in the region say that some unauthorised crossings are still taking place there.

Kaczynski called the migrant pressure an “attack” and said it is “continuing, to a much smaller degree," but that it could worsen at any moment due to the presence of Wagner forces.

Kaczynski said border security is the government's priority, vowed more barriers. (AP)

