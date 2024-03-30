Ede (Netherlands), Mar 30 (AP) Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person was arrested, we cannot give more information at the moment,” police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car. (AP)

