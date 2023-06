Miami, Jun 6 (AP) Police in South Florida arrested two suspects over the weekend and a third on Monday following a Memorial Day shooting along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took Ariel Cardahn Paul, 16, into custody on Sunday night and Lionel JeanCharles Jr., 18, on Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

Also Read | Nova Kakhovka Dam Damaged: Ukraine Accuses Russia of Destroying Major Reservoir Near Kherson, Warns of Ecological Disaster (See Pics and Videos).

On Saturday, Hollywood detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested 15-year-old Jordan Burton.

JeanCharles, Paul and Burton have been identified by police as the shooters, the agency said.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Mike Pence Files To Run for US President Next Year, Setting Up Clash With Donald Trump.

They will each face charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Two men who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting — Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, both 18 — were arrested last week on firearms charges, police said.

Five handguns have been recovered, with one of them reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

Police and witnesses say the shooting began late in the afternoon on Memorial Day after a fight broke out in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, which is south of Fort Lauderdale. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out.

Two of the nine injured remain in the hospital, police said.

It was not immediately known whether those who were arrested have retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)