Marion (US), Nov 22 (AP) Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia's southwest.

Also Read | Indian Navy Ships Including ASW Corvette Kamorta and Missile Corvette Karmuk Participate in 2nd Edition of SITMEX-2020: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 22, 2020.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and that there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.

Also Read | US Records Another Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Spike, 196,100 New Cases Detected.

Police did not say what the woman's relationship was to the children. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)