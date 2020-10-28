Male [Maldives], October 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, currently on his Indo-pacific visit, arrived at the Maldives on Wednesday to begin discussions on ties between the two countries.

In a Twitter post, Pompeo stated that he was thrilled to be the first Secretary of State to visit the Maldives in nearly three decades, and looked forward to strengthening the US-Maldives relationship.

Pompeo, who recently concluded a 2+2 Ministerial dialogue with India, also visited Sri Lanka on Tuesday during his Asia visit.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Male to reaffirm our close bilateral relationship and advance our partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to the fight against terrorism," said Morgan Ortagus, US State Department spokesperson last week.

After India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Pompeo will be visiting Indonesia for talks regarding the Indo-Pacific region.

He will be travelling along with Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper from October 25 to 29. (ANI)

