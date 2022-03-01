Vatican City, Mar 1 (AP) Pope Francis has decided to grant a three-day paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican.

In a law published Tuesday, Francis amended the Vatican's family leave policy, which sets out the benefits for Vatican employees who have children or must care for family members.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile Damages Regional Govt Building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv (Watch Video).

Under the policy, mothers already were entitled to six months' maternity leave at full pay, which they can extend by another six months at half-pay. Parents who adopt a child are entitled to a similar benefit.

The new law sets out a three-day leave for new fathers, at full pay.

Also Read | Naveen Shekharappa, Indian Student From Karnataka, Killed in Shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

While the Vatican employs priests and nuns who don't have children due to the nature of their religious vows, the city-state in the centre of Rome also employs hundreds of lay people who work in the Holy See bureaucracy and at the Vatican Museums. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)