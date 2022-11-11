Wellington, Nov 11 (AP) A powerful underwater earthquake struck on Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles).

It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere. (AP)

