New Orleans, Aug 29 (AP) Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major hurricane early Sunday, which could potentially bring devastating damage to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Ida had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to a 2 a.m. advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Ida was centered 105 miles (170 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 185 miles (295 kilometers) southeast of Houma, Louisiana. It was traveling northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Forecasters said Ida could intensify to a Category 4 hurricane with top winds around 130 mph (209 kph) before landfall. It was expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. The storm was expected to bring dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds. (AP)

