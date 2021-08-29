Mumbai, August 29: Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab, who shot to fame after a video in which he fumbled while reporting Eid festival in Karachi had gone viral, has put the same clip on auction. Chand Nawab has uploaded his viral "Karachi Se" video as Non Fungible Token or NFT on the Foundation app, a platform which helps digital creators earn money through their digital artwork. The minimum bid price for purchasing Chand Nawab's viral video is 20 Ethereum token or $63,604.20. 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir', Viral Meme From Pakistan, Makes Record After Getting Selected For NFT Meme Auction on World Friendship Day 2021.

"In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid Festival frenzy at a Railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook (sic)," Nawab said in the description. He also mentioned Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan in which his character was played by actor Nawzuddin Siddiqui.

"I got fame overnight getting lot of love and appreciation from India and Pakistan especially from Bollywood star Salman Khan and other cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. My viral clip has been translated into many different languages (sic)," the Pakistani journalist added. An individual can now own his viral video by bidding on the Foundation app.

Viral Video of Chand Nawab:

Chand Nawab became popular after a video of him was uploaded on YouTube in 2008. In the video, he was seen trying to report the Eid festival frenzy on a stairway of a railway station in Karachi. He repeatedly interrupted by passengers which made him much irritated. His fumbled reporting and facial expressions made the video go viral.

