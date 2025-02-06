Male, Feb 6 (PTI) Asserting that sovereignty of the Maldives is the highest on agenda, President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday said his foreign policy aims to strengthen ties with developing countries and the country will prioritise its neighbours.

President Muizzu's remarks were among the several issues he dealt with while delivering the Presidential Address at the opening session of the People's Majlis for 2025.

Also Read | Hamas 'Tortured, Executed' Own Fighters Over Same-Sex Relations, Secret Documents Reveal Male Israeli Hostages Were Raped.

“The sovereignty of the Maldives is the highest priority in the country's history, and its foreign policy should ensure that sovereignty and independence are never compromised,” a statement from the President's Office quoted Muizzu as saying.

The country's foreign policy aims to strengthen ties with developing countries, with peace as the state's top priority, he said and assured: “The Maldives would prioritise its neighbours and continue to work closely with the international community to promote peace, stability, and development.”

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Rajya Sabha on US Deportation Row, Says 'India Engaging With US Govt To Ensure Deportees Are Not Mistreated' (Watch Video).

He, however, did not name any country in his speech.

Last year, Muizzu on February 7, Muizzu had said by bolstering the defence capabilities of the Maldives, his country would soon reach a point where there is no “foreign” military presence.

That statement had come weeks after he sought the withdrawal of Indian defence personnel from the archipelago nation and a day after he declared that the Maldives will maintain autonomous control over all its territories, including maritime, aerial, and terrestrial domains apart from enhancing Maldives' capabilities for conducting underwater surveys.

In his speech then, Muizzu had spelt out dates for the repatriation of Indian military personnel and claimed he was working for ensuring the sovereignty of his country. As agreed by New Delhi and Male, Indian military personnel had withdrawn by May 10, the deadline set by Muizzu.

India and Maldives had pushed the reset button after Muizzu visited India in October last year.

In his presidential address on Thursday, Muizzu highlighted the efforts made in the past year to protect the country's independence and sovereignty. “To enhance the capability to defend the nation by land and air, he announced the establishment of a “Special Boat Squadron” for the Special Operations of the Coast Guard on November 3, 2024,” he said.

Muizzu also spoke about number of issues, including Maldivian economy, infrastructure projects, health among other topics.

Meanwhile, nine opposition members were kicked out of the chamber as they interrupted Muizzu's speech, news portal Rajje.mv said.

Speaker of Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla announced the names of the nine lawmakers representing the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) raised their voices during Muizzu's speech.

However, even after their names were announced, as the members failed to leave the chamber voluntarily, they were forcibly removed through parliament security, Rajje.mv said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)