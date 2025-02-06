Tel Aviv, February 6: Secret documents accessed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reveal that Hamas tortured and executed its own members for engaging in same-sex relations, according to a report in The New York Post. The documents also allege that Hamas fighters raped Israeli male hostages during captivity.

The files list 94 Hamas recruits who failed the group’s “morality checks,” with accusations including homosexuality, flirting outside legal relationships, child rape, and sodomy. Many of those accused were from Hamas’s intelligence, military, and interior ministry. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Gaza, carrying severe punishments, including death. The documents indicate that Hamas acted on anonymous tip-offs between 2012 and 2019 to eliminate alleged gay members. Israel-Hamas Conflict: After Meeting With Benjamin Netanyahu at White House, Donald Trump Suggests Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Be ‘Permanently’ Resettled Outside War-Torn Territory.

One record stated, “He has romantic relationships on Facebook. He never prays. He is behaviourally and morally deviant.” Another claimed, “He constantly curses God… Information was received that he sexually harassed a young child.” Gaza Ceasefire: Israel Frees 183 Palestinian Captives, Hamas Releases 3 in 4th Exchange of Truce Deal.

Hamas has a history of such executions. In 2016, top commander Mahmud Eshtawi was executed for allegedly engaging in homosexual relations. Before his death, he was imprisoned and tortured for a year, including being hung by his limbs for long hours.

A source close to the Israeli government also claimed that Hamas fighters raped Israeli male hostages after the October 7, 2023, attacks, which triggered a year-long war with Israel. Israeli activist Eve Harow condemned Hamas’s persecution of women, journalists, activists, and minority groups, stating that nonconformity to their extremist ideology results in imprisonment or execution.

