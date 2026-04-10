Karachi [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Press freedom in Pakistan is facing mounting challenges as censorship, financial pressures, and direct restrictions continue to limit independent journalism. Observers argue that the shrinking tolerance for dissent has reached levels not seen even during past martial law regimes, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, these concerns were highlighted during a panel discussion at the Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Awards for Courage of Expression and Freedom of the Press, held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Also Read | New Deal Brings Journalists and Their Followers Closer Together.

The event honoured individuals committed to defending freedom of expression. The awards, named after journalist Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, recognise contributions to media freedom and resistance to authoritarian controls.

This year's award was presented to veteran journalist Ali Ahmed Khan for his longstanding efforts in defending press freedom. During the panel discussion, speakers highlighted the increasingly restrictive media environment.

Also Read | Japan’s Prime Minister Meets Her Musical Heroes Deep Purple.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas noted that the scope of what can be reported has narrowed significantly, with even minor editorial elements requiring caution. He described the current climate as unprecedented, citing incidents such as restrictions on press events and attacks on press clubs. Other speakers pointed to broader societal issues, including weakened student movements, compromised political structures, and growing divisions, which have collectively reduced resistance to such pressures.

Journalist Wusatullah Khan highlighted instances of editorial control extending even to international coverage, reflecting the depth of oversight imposed on media organisations. Meanwhile, journalist Amber Shamsi emphasised the need for principled resistance, particularly among younger journalists navigating uncertainty about editorial boundaries, as highlighted by Dawn.

She noted that digital platforms still offer limited space for expression and that younger audiences are increasingly adept at identifying misinformation. Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili also criticised the growing trend of direct restrictions, including limitations on protests and press activities. Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed the commitment of journalists to continue resisting constraints on media freedom, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)