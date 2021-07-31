Stockholm [Sweden], July 30 (ANI): A demonstration was staged in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden on Friday in which protestors alleged the involvement of Pakistan in a proxy war in Afghanistan.

According to an official statement, a group of 50 to 60 people, including those hailing from Afghanistan, staged a peaceful protest in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden, raising slogans and holding placards against the alleged involvement of Pakistan in conducting a proxy war in Afghanistan.

Protestors were escorted by Swedish Police.

They delivered short speeches in English, Swedish, Urdu, Pashto and Dari (Persians), in which they alleged that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence of supporting the Taliban.

Protestors carried placards that sported signs "Stop the War in Afghanistan", "Stop Killing Afghans" and "Stop supporting the Taliban"

The protestors handed over a letter addressed to the Pakistan Ambassador to an official of the embassy before dispersing peacefully.

Earlier, the Afghan diaspora held demonstrations in several cities including in Washington, Brussels and in cities in Denmark, Germany and UK, against Pakistan for supporting Taliban in Afghanistan.

They protested against Pakistan's support for the Taliban and their interference in Afghan affairs. They

They also protested against the abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16 in the Pakistan capital Islamabad.

Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Moreover, the ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated since the abduction of Silsila Alikhil. Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible.

Also, since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)