Moscow [Russia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the Russian candidate nasal vaccine against COVID-19 during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, on Sunday.

"Can I take part in this experiment?" Putin asked Logunov, who replied that this would require signing a form of consent.

"Agreed, I will make sure to sign it. It can be done today," the Russian president said. (ANI/Sputnik)

