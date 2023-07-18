Moscow [Russia], July 18 (ANI): Reacting over the fresh attack on the Crimean bridge for which Kyiv has taken responsibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed ‘response’ against what he called a “terrorist attack”, CNN reported on Monday.

He also ordered to increase the security at the 19-kilometre (12-mile) Kerch Bridge.

Also Read | Iran Deports More Than 4,700 Afghan Migrants Through Milak Border Crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

“Tonight another terrorist attack took place against the bridge,” Putin said in a meeting with officials Monday.

“Due to the terrorist attack, the roadway on several spans of the Crimean Bridge was seriously damaged. As a result, both car and railway traffic were temporarily stopped,” CNN quoted Putin as saying.

Also Read | Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi Approaches Lahore Court Against Detention Order.

The Russian President called on his country’s authorities, including the FSB, to investigate the incident and asked for measures to secure the "strategically important transport facility" from future strikes.

“It is necessary to comprehensively assess the damage caused and start restoration work as quickly as possible," he added.

Putin also vowed that there will be a Russian ‘response’ to the strike.

"The Ministry of Defence is preparing relevant proposals,” he said during a meeting with officials.

Putin further claimed there was no military significance to hitting the bridge.

“This is a senseless crime from the point of view of no significance since the Crimean bridge has long not been used for military transport and brutal since innocent civilians have been killed,” CNN quoted Putin as saying.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday that the supports of the Kerch straight bridge were not damaged by the blast. Divers were completing the inspection of the bridge and the decision on the possibility of launching car traffic will be made within two hours, he stated.

This comes after a Ukrainian security official claimed that Kyiv is responsible for an attack on the bridge linking the annexed Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland.

According to Russian-appointed officials, a couple was killed and their daughter was wounded in the attack.

Monday’s attack comes as the second attack on the bridge since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Kerch Bridge, a nearly 12-mile crossing, is the longest in Europe and holds huge strategic and symbolic importance for Moscow.

Two strikes were reportedly carried out at around 3 am local time on Monday (8 pm ET Sunday), damaging part of the bridge, according to the Telegram channel Grey Zone, which supports the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

As per CNN, explosions were heard at around 3:04 am and 3:20 am local time, Grey Zone and popular Crimean blogger ‘TalipoV Online Z’ said on Telegram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)