Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced that Qatar will provide consular services and monitor the condition of the United States diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan.

This first official representation for the US comes as the international community is grappling with ways to engage with the Taliban, following its ascent to power after US military drawdown from the country, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking after a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Blinken said Qatar will become a "protecting power" of the US in Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State said in his remarks with Al Thani, said "Qatar is a crucial partner" in promoting regional stability.

"Qatar will establish a US interests section within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor the condition security of US diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan," Blinken was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

"The second agreement formalises our partnership with Qatar to facilitate the travel of Afghans with US Special Immigrant Visas."

Al Thani said Qatar will work to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the people in Afghanistan. (ANI)

