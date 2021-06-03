London, Jun 3 (PTI) US President Joe Biden will have an audience with Queen Elizabeth II here next week during his UK visit for the G7 Leaders' Summit, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The 95-year-old monarch will meet the American President and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, at the end of the summit comprising leaders of some of the world's largest economies in the coastal English region of Cornwall.

"The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June 2021," Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement.

Biden, 78, will become the 12th US President to have an audience with the Queen when she meets him.

The G7 gathering in Cornwall between June 11 and 13 will be Biden's first foreign engagement in person, as the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from travelling outside of the US since taking up his post in the Oval Office.

India has been invited as a guest nation to the summit, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating virtually after travel plans to the UK were cancelled amid a severe COVID-19 pandemic second wave in the country.

The Queen met Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019 and first met a serving US President, Harry S. Truman, as Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

She has since met all elected US leaders during her 69 years on the throne, except for Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Bidens sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April, saying they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time".

The G7 Leaders' Summit, hosted by the UK this year, will bring together leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the European Union.

Besides India, the guest nations invited to participate reflect Britain's Indo-Pacific foreign policy focus and also include Australia, the Republic of Korea and Republic of South Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)