Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): In a major development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made a study of the Holy Quran a compulsory requirement to get an undergraduate degree in universities across the country, Pakistan's local media reported.

The HEC Advisor (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE), Muhammad Raza Chohan, has issued a letter, which is available with ProPakistani, stating that universities and degree awarding institutes (DAIs) must introduce a course on the study of the Holy Quran with translation, tajwid, and tafseer for Muslim students, as reported by Pakistani media.

Also Read | Ontario Temple Attack: India Condemns Vandalisation of Hindu Temple in Ontario, Asks Canada To Catch Perpetrators'.

"In universities across the Pakistan, the study of the Holy Quran has been declared mandatory for obtaining a degree. In this regard, the Higher Education Commission has informed all the universities by writing a letter," Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Exiled leader & founder of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) tweeted.

The letter further stated that the course will be non-credited and will involve no additional marks and credit hours. This course will be mandatory for all undergraduate students from Fall 2023.

Also Read | Economic Slowdown: Global Economy Heading for Weakest Period of Growth Since 1990, Says IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

The decision comes in response to Senate Resolution 533 passed on 16 January 2023. HEC has also instructed universities and DAIs to submit a compliance report by 30 June.

To summarize, the teaching of the Holy Quran will now be an essential part of undergraduate education in Pakistani universities, with the aim of providing students with a deeper understanding of their faith and the values that it upholds.

Higher Education Commission has made it compulsory to teach the Holy Quran with translation in all universities across the country.

The Higher Education Commission has issued a notification to all the universities, according to which the degree will not be issued to the student without reading the Holy Quran with translation.

The notification further states that there will be no marks and credit hours for teaching Quran. The Higher Education Commission in its notification said that this course will be compulsory for undergraduate students from the autumn semester of 2023.

According to the notification, necessary arrangements should be made to teach Quran, Tajweed, and Tafsir with translation to the students in all universities and vice chancellors of universities across the country should ensure the implementation of this decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)