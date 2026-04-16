Rawalpindi [Pakistan] April 16 (ANI): Six major labour organisations within Pakistan Railways have collectively voiced strong dissatisfaction with the current state of the railway system, calling for the immediate removal of the federal railway minister over what they describe as worsening operational failures. The unions argue that the department has worsened significantly under the present leadership, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the Railway Workers Union, Railway Prem Union, Railway Labour Union, Railway Inquilabi Union, Railway Mazdoor Union, and Railway Sempers Union jointly criticised what they termed "superficial fixes," including repainting outdated coaches and presenting them as new trains.

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Instead, they stressed the urgent need for structural reforms, particularly the replacement of severely worn-out railway tracks along the crucial Karachi-Peshawar route. Union representatives alleged that since the current minister took office, the railway system has been pushed towards decline. They claimed that at least 17 train accidents have occurred during his tenure, with five incidents reported in Rawalpindi alone, largely attributed to damaged and neglected tracks. These concerns have raised serious questions about passenger safety and infrastructure management.

Leaders further criticised the minister's lack of technical expertise, contrasting his performance with that of former minister Khawaja, whom they credited with handling the department more effectively. They urged authorities to bring experienced leadership back to stabilise the system. Union officials also accused the railway administration of effectively "putting the system up for sale," citing growing privatisation concerns, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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They condemned rising service charges, noting that passengers now face fees for basic amenities, including station washrooms, entry tickets, parking, and porter services. At the same time, previously available Wi-Fi facilities have been discontinued. Warning of escalating unrest, the unions announced plans for nationwide protests if their demands are not met, emphasising that cosmetic changes will not address the deep-rooted crisis facing Pakistan Railways, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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