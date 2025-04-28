Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recorded a 23 per cent increase in new business registrations during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with 3,676 new companies joining the emirate's thriving business community.

This strong performance reflects the momentum of a dynamic and diversified economy, underpinned by a stable government and world-class infrastructure -- further cementing RAKEZ's position as a preferred destination for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in an efficient and business-friendly environment.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, "We are proud to see this continued momentum in 2025, with thousands of new businesses choosing RAKEZ to launch and scale their operations. This growth reflects investor confidence in our ecosystem, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering simple, agile, and cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global business community."

The economic zone continues to attract investors from around the world, particularly from India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and France. This international interest underscores the strength of Ras Al Khaimah's pro-business policies, streamlined processes, and strategic connectivity to global markets.

The leading sectors driving this year's expansion are services, commercial activities, and general trading. Service-oriented businesses, such as consultancies, marketing firms, IT and development companies, and software solution providers, made up 38 per cent of total registrations, while commercial and general trading followed with 26 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

As 2025 progresses, the economic zone remains steady in its commitment to empowering businesses and entrepreneurs, driving sustainable economic progress, and ensuring Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE remain centres of global investment.

With a focus on strategic foresight, operational excellence, and sustainable development, RAKEZ is well-positioned to shape the emirate's economic landscape and deliver another landmark year. (ANI/WAM)

