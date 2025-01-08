New York [US], January 8(ANI): Rayhan E Asat, a human rights lawyer, has called on Elon Musk to help raise awareness and advocate for the release of her brother, Ekpar Asat, a prominent Uyghur tech entrepreneur whom Chinese authorities have imprisoned.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Rayhan urged her followers to pressure Musk, known for his advocacy for free speech and innovation, to speak out about her brother's unjust detention.

Ekpar Asat, who was arrested in 2016, is among the many Uyghur Muslims subjected to China's controversial crackdown in the Xinjiang region. He was detained after returning from the United States, where he participated in a leadership program.

Chinese authorities charged him with "inciting ethnic hatred," though the specifics of his trial remain unclear. His case has sparked widespread international condemnation, highlighting China's systemic repression of Uyghur intellectuals, entrepreneurs, and human rights advocates.

According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Ekpar Asat's arrest is part of a broader effort by China to silence Uyghur voices and control dissent. Asat's family has struggled to obtain information about his whereabouts and legal status, adding to the sense of injustice surrounding his detention.

Before his imprisonment, Ekpar Asat was a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, having founded a popular social media platform that offered a mix of news, literature, entertainment, and legal updates. His app gained significant traction, particularly for its focus on Uyghur culture and social issues. However, after Ekpar disappeared in April 2016, the platform was forced to shut down a year later.

Rayhan's plea for Elon Musk to address her brother's case reflects the growing call for global tech leaders to take a stand against China's human rights violations. She questioned how Musk, a vocal advocate for free speech, could reconcile his values with China's treatment of Uyghur dissidents, urging him to take action to secure Ekpar's freedom.

Meanwhile, according to Uyghur Hjelp, not only Ekpar Asat but also several other Uyghur intellectuals were imprisoned in China such as Halmurat Ghopur, Abbas Eset, Nurmemet Emet, Alim Pettar and many others. (ANI)

