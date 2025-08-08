Balochistan [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): In a written appeal, prominent Baloch human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch has urged US President Donald Trump to formally recognise the Republic of Balochistan as an independent state, separating it from Pakistan's territorial control.

The appeal, shared via a public letter on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, accuses Pakistan of illegal occupation, systemic exploitation, and fostering global terrorism through its rogue military-intelligence apparatus.

https://x.com/miryar_baloch/status/1953485924320387555

Mir Yar Baloch, who is a member of the Free Balochistan Movement, a human rights defender, and special advisor to the Balochistan Studies Project at MEMRI, framed the letter as a plea from a nation under siege. He described Balochistan as a sovereign, secular, and tolerant land, currently suppressed by Pakistan and Iran despite its immense natural wealth in oil, gas, rare earth minerals, and strategic geography.

"We address you on behalf of the people of the Republic of Balochistan, an ancient, sovereign nation under illegal occupation by Pakistan and Iran," he wrote.

The letter, posted ahead of the anticipated U.S. visit of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, accused the Pakistan Army and ISI of overseeing mass human rights violations, including the enforced disappearances of over 40,000 Baloch civilians. He questioned whether the United States would continue to engage with a military "that sheltered Osama Bin Laden and continues to harbour radical Islamist groups."

"Ask General Munir: On what legal or moral grounds does Pakistan claim Balochistan's natural wealth as its own? Can he point to any similar reserves in Punjab, the true center of Pakistan's military elite?" Mir Yar Baloch wrote.

The letter condemns US policy after 9/11, saying Washington made a "critical error" by trusting Pakistan rather than empowering secular forces like the Baloch, Sindhi, and Pashtun. He warns that training camps for ISIS and Daesh are now operating under ISI supervision, posing a grave threat to both regional and international security.

"The Baloch people have always upheld religious tolerance," he stated, adding that Pakistan's military instead empowers groups chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Mir Yar Baloch urged Trump to initiate direct engagement with exiled pro-independence Baloch leadership, particularly under Hyrbyair Marri, president of the Free Balochistan Movement.

He concluded with a call to align US foreign policy with democratic, anti-extremist values:"The Baloch nation seeks peace, justice, and recognition. Support for Balochistan aligns with America's long-term strategic interests."

The post has triggered heated discourse online, with many questioning Pakistan's legitimacy over Balochistan and calling for international recognition of the Republic of Balochistan. (ANI)

