Houston, Jan 27 (PTI) The 72nd Republic Day of India was celebrated with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the consulate here on Tuesday morning.

Members of the Indian community joined the celebrations in large numbers virtually in view of the local public health guidelines due to COVID-19.

Consul General of India, Aseem R Mahajan, unfurled the Tricolor, which was followed by the National Anthem and reading of the address of President Ram Nath Kovid by Consul General.

In his remarks to the Indian American community, Mahajan complimented their efforts during the pandemic and their role in bringing two nations closer.

“India has a strong connection with this part of the country due to the vibrant Indian American community residing here,” Mahajan said.

“Consulate has drawn out a roadmap of events and activities to promote trade and investment between both countries by partnering with states across southern United States, Chambers and other stakeholders, to plan events and interactions, focusing on healthcare, medical research, aerospace, technology, logistics, energy and manufacturing," the Consul General said.

"India has recently introduced a new education policy, which offers immense potential to deepen our partnership in the area of education and research, we are working with various educational and research institutions across the southern United States for building institutional linkages, joint exchange programs, joint research and partnering in areas of innovation,” he added.

The ceremony ended with a short cultural programme involving local artistes.

Mahajan also attended other Republic Day events, which included flag hoisting at the India House.

