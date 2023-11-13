Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Nov 13 (AP) Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

Also Read | ‘Hamas Forbade the Hospital From Taking It’: IDF Delivers 300 Litres of Fuel to Shifa Hospital for Urgent Medical Purposes Amid Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)