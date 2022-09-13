Amman, Sep 13 (AP) A four-story residential building collapsed in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 11 others, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what brought down the building in Amman, which state media said was an older structure.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Artists To Create Giant Mural As Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The Public Security Directorate confirmed the toll, and authorities said rescuers were still searching for survivors.

Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Fraud: Indian Citizen Nikhil Wahi, Arrested in US For First Ever Crypto Insider Trading Scheme, Pleads Guilty.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older, bohemian district of the capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)