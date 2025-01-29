Washington, Jan 29 (AP) Robert F Kennedy Jr's confirmation hearings began Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee. He appears before the Health, Education, Labour and Pension committee on Thursday.

A protester momentarily disrupted RFK's confirmation hearing

The single protester jumped to her feet and yelled “he lies” when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he's not “anti-vaccine.”

Capitol police officers quickly removed the woman from the room, and several others in the hearing room applauded and said, “We love you, Bobby!”

Conservatives, anti-abortion groups mixed on Kennedy's abortion stance

Kennedy's views on abortion have also drawn criticism from conservatives and anti-abortion groups, including Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kennedy has been largely quiet on the issue since backing Trump. Still, some conservative US senators, including Oklahoma Republican James Lankford, who sits on the Senate Committee on Finance, said Kennedy is committed to anti-abortion policies after a December meeting.

Kennedy pushed to clarify murky position on abortion

Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, argued that “from abortion to universal health care, Mr. Kennedy has changed his views so often it's nearly impossible to know where he stands.”

Trump's decision to tap Kennedy to lead the top health agency has garnered criticism from abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion forces alike. Kennedy supported abortion rights during his presidential bid, though he also voiced support for a national 15-week or 21-week ban in a 2023 interview before a spokesperson said he misheard the question.

Why does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. get two confirmation hearings?

To get to the US Senate for a vote of his nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to have two committee hearings, one before the Finance committee on Wednesday and another in front of the Health, Education, Labour and Pension committee on Thursday.

Oversight of the US Health and Human Services agencies is shared between the two committees. The finance committee is involved because the sprawling $1.7 trillion agency is responsible for a huge part of the nation's economy — overseeing insurance for nearly half the country, funneling billions of dollars to the states for Medicaid and providing health insurance for the nation's older Americans through Medicare.

Meanwhile, the HELP committee also has oversight of the agency's program and agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has entered the hearing room to a standing ovation from supporters

“Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” they chanted as he came in along with his wife Cheryl Hines.

“We love you, Bobby!” one man also yelled as people held their cellphones aloft to get a photo or video.

The room is filling up ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Senate confirmation hearing

Many are Kennedy's supporters in “Make America Healthy Again” hats, as well as people donning white lab coats.

Kennedy's two days of hearings on Capitol Hill are drawing plenty of attention, including from senators on both sides of the aisle who've said they'll look to what Kennedy says in the hearings to decide whether to support his confirmation.

Kennedy will be in the finance committee Wednesday and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson endorses buyouts for federal workers<

“I think it's the right move,” Johnson said.

Johnson weighed in Wednesday during the House Republican annual policy retreat being held at one of Trump's golf resorts in South Florida.

“The president is thinking outside the box. His team is thinking outside the box,” Johnson told reporters.

Johnson said one estimate has projected that 5% to 10% of the federal workforce “will take their golden parachute.”

“We could save $100 billion for taxpayers just with that downsizing of the size and scope of government,” Johnson asserted.(AP)

