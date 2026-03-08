Peshawar [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI) A new human rights report has highlighted serious concerns about women's safety and the failure of the justice system in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), revealing an alarmingly low conviction rate in rape cases.

The findings have raised questions about the effectiveness of legal mechanisms meant to protect women and vulnerable communities in the province. The Human Rights Council of Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation, released its 2025 human rights report at the Peshawar Press Club ahead of International Women's Day, observed on March 8.

The report states that 258 rape cases were registered across KP during 2025, yet only one conviction was secured, reflecting a conviction rate of roughly 0.39 per cent, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, addressing the press conference, the council's provincial president, Izharuddin Khan, said the statistics expose a troubling reality regarding gender-based violence in the province.

He noted that around five per cent of women face some form of violence every day, while the majority of such incidents remain hidden. Only about 30 per cent of gender-based violence cases are formally reported, meaning nearly 70 per cent go unreported due to social stigma, fear of retaliation, and limited access to justice.

The report also raised concerns about harassment in higher education institutions. Complaints of gender-based harassment have surfaced in several universities, including the University of Peshawar and the University of Malakand, suggesting that female students often feel unsafe within academic environments.

In addition, the report highlighted the persistence of harmful traditional practices in certain areas. Khan said the custom of swara, where girls are married off to settle tribal disputes, continues to occur in parts of KP despite legal restrictions. Digital harassment was also identified as a rapidly growing problem.

Around 160,000 cybercrime complaints were recorded in 2025. However, officials believe these numbers represent only a fraction of the actual cases because many victims remain unaware of available reporting mechanisms.

Council chairman Jamshed Hussain described the year as particularly difficult for women in KP and criticised the distribution of reserved seats for women in the provincial assembly, alleging that many local women had been denied proper representation, as highlighted by Dawn.

The council expressed concern over increasing violence against transgender persons, including killings and forced displacement in areas such as the Swabi district. During the event, speakers urged the provincial government to introduce stronger legal protections for women.

The council called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to expedite legislation on women's empowerment, introduce laws addressing acid attacks and domestic violence, and establish special courts and dedicated funds to deal with gender-based violence cases, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

