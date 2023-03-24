Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 23 (AP) Police exchanged fire with assailants Thursday when they raided one of Rio de Janeiro's slums to arrest alleged drug traffickers.

Media reports said as many as 11 people were killed in the violence, but authorities did not immediately confirm any casualties.

Also Read | Uganda: New Anti-LGBTQ Law Restricts Media and Activists Too.

Police said the raid was tied to drug traffickers originally from the northern state of Para, where more than 40 police officers have been killed since 2021.

TV footage showed an intense exchange of fire between police agents and locals at the Salgueiro favela.

Also Read | State Bank of Pakistan Likely To Raise Interest Rate To Unlock IMF Loan Programme.

Rio police scheduled a news conference later Thursday to give more details about the operation.

Newspaper O Globo said the reputed head of Para-based drug trafficking organisation was killed in the raid, which police did not confirm. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)