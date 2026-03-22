Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC on Sunday spoke about the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, stating that the government has taken proactive steps to manage the situation.

She said that Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has written to all states regarding LPG allocation priorities and that around 20 per cent allocation will be prioritised for key sectors.

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"The government has been very proactive. Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has written to all the states. We do understand that this 20% allocation will be a priority for sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy, subsidised canteens, and outlets which are run by the state," she said.

Highlighting welfare measures, she noted that provisions are also being made for vulnerable sections, including migrant labourers," there are community kitchens and a 5 kg Free trade LPG (FTL), which is being provided for migrant labourers."

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Urging unity, Shaina NC cautioned against politicising the issue and called for collective responsibility.

"So let's all unite and not use diversionary tactics just to attract media attention," she said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has confirmed that a fresh barrage of missiles was launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing aerial offensive.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Israeli Home Front Command stated that "rescue crews are heading to central Israel" following reports of a strike during the first phase of the bombardment.

The situation remains fluid as military officials monitor the incoming threats. Al Jazeera noted that the Israeli military has "identified a new wave of missiles launched from Iran towards Israel," marking the second such high-alert status triggered within a single hour.

Local media outlets, including Channel 12, have reported that the impact of the strikes is already being felt on the ground. At least one person was reportedly injured in the city of Holon during the initial engagement. Furthermore, Al Jazeera reported that "explosions have been heard in central Israel" shortly after the projectiles were detected entering Israeli airspace.

In response to the persistent threat, the Israeli military confirmed that its "air defences are currently working to intercept a new wave of Iranian missiles". This defensive operation is part of a broader effort to neutralise what the military described as an incoming threat aimed at various urban and strategic centres across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)