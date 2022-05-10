Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): Five people were killed in a rockslide in Rongxian County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. (local time) on Monday in a village in Rongxian, leaving five people missing, Xinhua reported.

It further reported that local authorities sent rescuers to the scene to search for the missing people. The rescue operation ended shortly after midnight following the recovery of the body of the last missing person.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

