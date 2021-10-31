Rome [Italy] October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Supply Chain Resilience summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome.

The trade ministers of India, Japan and Australia had formally launched the Supply Chain Resilience initiative in a Trilateral Ministerial Meeting in April.

This was launched as the three countries acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic was having an unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods and economies affected, and that the pandemic had revealed supply chain vulnerabilities globally and in the region, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in a statement.

The Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) will help in boosting trade by identifying supply chain risks.

Possible policy measures include supporting the enhanced utilization of digital technology and supporting trade and investment diversification, the statement from the Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also visited Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain and tossed a coin into the famed wishing well.

He also attended the second session of the G20 Summit on climate change and the environment.

During the day, the Prime Minister met German Chancellor Angela Markel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations (G-20) also took part in the summit's third session addressing the topic of Sustainable Development at the Convention Centre.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

On Saturday, PM Modi met various leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (ANI)

