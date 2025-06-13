Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI): Moscow hosted high-level talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Maksim Ryzhenkov, focusing on bolstering strategic cooperation across multiple international platforms.

The meeting held in the Russian capital was confirmed through an official statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by TV BRICS.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Tech Giant To Begin Job Cuts in Mid-July Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts, Executives Inform Employees About Decision via Memo, Says Report.

The discussions centred on advancing collaboration within key regional and multilateral organisations, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS.

The ministers reiterated their shared support for Belarus' current chairmanship of the EAEU, while Moscow reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating deeper Belarusian integration into BRICS mechanisms.

Also Read | What Is Article 51 of the UN Charter? All You Need To Know As Iran Invokes ‘Right to Self-Defence’ After Israel Attacks Nuclear and Missile Sites in Tehran.

Speaking after the meeting, Ryzhenkov underscored the comprehensive nature of the talks, noting that all dimensions of bilateral engagement were thoroughly addressed -- from Union State priorities to global diplomatic coordination. "There are no unresolved issues in Russia-Belarus relations," he stated, reflecting the close alignment between the two allies.

Particular emphasis was placed on the effectiveness of intergovernmental mechanisms, such as the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers and the Working Group overseeing the implementation of the Union State Treaty.

Lavrov noted the consistent progress under the Programme of Coordinated Actions in the Field of Foreign Policy for 2024-2026, which outlines steps for joint diplomatic positioning and mutual backing in international forums.

"We note the steady implementation of the Programme of Coordinated Actions in the Field of Foreign Policy for 2024-2026. It provides for close coordination and mutual support in the international arena," Lavrov said.

He concluded by characterising the dialogue as constructive and result-oriented, reinforcing the enduring strategic partnership between Moscow and Minsk. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)