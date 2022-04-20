Washington [US], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia properly notified the United States of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch, and Washington does not deem it a threat to its security, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

"Russia properly notified the US under its New Start treaty obligations that it planned to test this ICBM," Kirby said.

The test launch was routine and not surprising, and the United States does not deem it a threat, the official reportedly noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

