Moscow [Russia], August 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,144 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,277 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,579,212, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 22,144 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,816 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,317 daily infections, down from 2,529 cases the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,823 new cases, up from 1,810, and the Moscow region with 1,307 cases, up from 1,223.

The response center reported a new record of 819 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 815 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 169,683.

In the same 24 hours, 19,550 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 19,368 the day before, bringing the total to 5,867,890. (ANI/Sputnik)

