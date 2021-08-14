Tehran, Aug 14: Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said that the country has secure all of its borders, including the eastern frontiers with Afghanistan, where the Taliban are making rapid advancements.

Salami said on Friday that the IRGC forces, Iranian Army and the Police have full control over the border areas and are controlling the situation, Xinhua news agency reports. Afghanistan Likely to Plunge into Civil War After Taliban's Victory: Expert.

The comments by the Iranian senior commander came after the Taliban seized control of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital located near the Iranian border.

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed concerns over the escalation of conflicts in Afghanistan which have led to the displacement of large number of people.

He also urged full security of Iran's diplomatic mission in Herat after Taliban's claim to gain control of the city.

