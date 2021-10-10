Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 28,647 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,362 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,775,365, the federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 28,647 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,421 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.37%.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,610 daily infections, down from 6,001 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,822 cases, up from 2,717, and the Moscow region with 2,026 cases, up from 1,689.

The response center reported 962 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 968 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 216,415 .

Also Read | Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Architect of Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, Dies at 85.

In the same 24 hours, 17,274 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 21,049 the day before, bringing the total to 6,858,119. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)