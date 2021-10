Moscow, October 10: A plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan on Sunday killed 16 people and injured seven others, local media said. "Seven injured are hospitalised, the remaining 16 (show) no signs of life," the emergency services told Sputnik. Russian Prototype Military Transport Plane Il-112V Crashes Outside Moscow, 3 Crew Members Dead.

According to Russian media reports, the plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft. It was owned by an aero club.

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)