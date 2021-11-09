Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia on Tuesday resumed regular air traffic, interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

Moscow also removed restrictions on air communications with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates and increased the number of flights to and from Albania, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Maldives, Malta, Macedonia, France.

Also Read | Afghanistan Confirms Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Visit Pakistan for Troika Plus Meeting.

In addition, Russia resumed charter flights to the Egyptian resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)