New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Russia supports India becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Moscow's Ambassador to Delhi Denis Alipov said at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue.

"Russia supports India's commitment to becoming the permanent member of the US Security Council. We see the current Indian presidency in the G20 in the SCO as an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial associations. We appreciate the ideas on the consensus-based response to the challenges with regard to emerging energy and food crises, as well as through sustainable development needs. Especially in the global south," Alipov said, addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs-Russian Council Dialogue.

"We are working very closely on major topics such as supply chains, resilience, infrastructure financing, digital transformation, promotion of startups architecture, etc, which are supposed to significantly contribute to restoring the global economy. Together we also realized that in order to succeed, there should not be any place for artificial alienation rights which create mistrust and undermine stability," he added.

He added that there is growing interest in other dynamic developing nations to join the BRICS which needs to be duly accommodated.

The Russian Ambassador to India also pointed out the establishment of an independent payment system which means expanding the use of national currencies.

"The process has accelerated in the duration space where SEO occupies a unique place as a gravitational platform. The continuous expansion of the organization speaks for itself. So as we the prospects of intensified cooperation and security in energy investments, infrastructure, and logistics as well as people-to-people types. At the same time, we have a strong belief that Eurasian stability would greatly benefit from closer interaction between the three major powers in Asia Russia, India, and China," he said.

"Bilaterally we have done a great job building an independent payment system, expanding the use of national currencies in mutual settlements that ultimately ensure record-high turnover exceeding 30 billion USC last year. I would agree with Ambassador Kapoor that caution is there," Alipov added.

In the dialogue, Alipov also said that Russia has become the largest oil supplier to India and contributes significantly to the country's energy security.

He also stated that a strong push has been given to business and interregional contexts. There is an immense prospect in sectors such as airport infrastructure, sea and rail infrastructure, steel production, petro-chemistry, startups, aircraft and shipbuilding, agriculture, advanced technology, development, and digitalisation.

Russia has a lot to offer to India and vice-versa in all these areas, with western companies leading, the Russian Ambassador to India added.

In his address, the Russian Ambassador said further that India has taken a neutral stance as regards excluding Moscow from multilateral institutions.

"India has taken a neutral stance as regards the efforts to exclude Russia from multilateral institutions, including Opcwbwc, back to UNESCO and others. Our India's priority is to achieve democracy as global governance. With the enhanced role of developing states of Asia, Africa, and Latin America," Alipov said.

On the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine, which started last year on February 24, he said, "The Ukraine conflict is not a land-grabbing attempt by Russia to restore them as is being presented. It's the consequence of the consistent violation of the same universal principles that shrined in the Russia-India treaty and the unwillingness of the dominant world centers to embrace democracy in international relations. It's not a coincidence that against this backdrop, the Indian position defending its legitimate national interests and Prime Minister of Sovereign Decisions gets criticized. Russia and India share a ramified network of platforms and groupings that help promote the prospective global agenda for the benefit of the broader international community."

Delhi-Moscow ties, espeically with regard to the purchase of Russian oil, have drawn much attention since the armed military conflict with Ukraine broke out. (ANI)

