Moscow [Russia], April 8 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the fourth foreign ministers' meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, due in Samarkand on April 13, the TASS wrote citing Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

"The fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the ministry said.

The meeting will discuss further steps by regional partners to facilitate an Afghan political settlement and stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country, the ministry specified.

"Given the complicated security situation and growing terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorist and anti-drug efforts of the region's countries is especially important," the Foreign Ministry added.

"Special attention will be paid to regional economic integration and implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements," the ministry summed up.

The participants of this meeting will discuss the fight against narcotics production and the activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, ToloNews reported.

However, the Islamic Emirate said that it wants good relations with all countries and no country should be afraid of Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan is secure and stable, and this stability is advantageous to the entire region and countries. They should cooperate diplomatically and economically with Afghanistan to ensure long-term peace and security," said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate's spokesperson.

"Sadly, some nations view Afghanistan as a threat, they pretend that Afghanistan is not safe or is a threat to countries. This viewpoint should be dropped," he added.

Representatives of Uzbekistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on the first day of the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours. (ANI)

