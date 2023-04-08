Leeds, April 9: A regular stroll along a UK beach led to a woman discovering a strange "alien-looking" creature lying on the sand. The creature had a spiked tail and a weird body shape. The bizarre dead animal has experts and scientists scratching their heads. The animal was found lying dead on the sands of a beach in Littlehampton, West Sussex, last year.

According to the report published by the Mirror, Marilyn Inglis (72), a London resident, spotted the animal with a spiked tail and a translucent head while walking on sandy Littlehampton beach on vacation. "You don't see too many things like that – we just stood there looking at it for a while. It appeared alien-like. I've shown the pictures to loads of people but no one seemed to know what it could be," Inglis told the media outlet. The woman was quoted as saying that if it had been April Fool's Day then I would think someone had created it, but it looked too real. Alien-Looking Creature ‘Gooseneck Barnacles’ Washes Up on Bennar Beach in North Wales; Netizens Call It ‘Shadow Monster From Stranger Things’ (View Viral Photo).

The woman, however, compared the dead animal's appearance to a creature that was discovered along the coast of Dorset in December. She had pointed out stark similarities between the two finds. The rare discovery has baffled the experts at the animal charity the RSPCA as they were unable to identify the creature. Meanwhile, researchers at the Marine Conservation Society suggest that it could be a species of ray fish. Scary Sea Creature With Needle-Like Teeth Washes Ashore Oregon Coast; Viral Photos of The Rotting Animal Will Give You Nightmares!

In June 2022, a UK woman spotted an alien-looking creature on a beach in Gwynedd. The creature looked like a puffed-up, giant starfish with shell-like claws. However, the experts identified it as a gaggle of Gooseneck Barnacles, a rare and extremely expensive sea delicacy.

