Moscow, Apr 19 (AP) Russia and Ukraine said Saturday they each swapped hundreds of prisoners in the largest exchange since the Russian full-scale invasion started over three years ago.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said 246 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by Kyiv, and that “as a gesture of goodwill” 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred in exchange for 15 wounded Russian soldiers in need of urgent medical care.

Also Read | Triple Conjunction on April 25: Venus, Saturn and Crescent Moon To Form 'Smiley Face', Will It Be Visible in India?.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr said that 277 Ukrainian "warriors have returned home from Russian captivity”. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)