Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its seventeenth day, the latest satellite images issued by US company Maxar revealed that Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

The images unveiled Russian forces' activities, including armoured units and towed artillery, close to the Hostomel Airfield, a strategic location near Kyiv.

Amid escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem. Zelenskyy said that he requested that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convene peace talks.

The Russian forces destroyed Vasylkiv's military airfield in Vasylkiv city of Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine by dropping eight missiles. The enemy forces also destroyed a local oil depot while the fire broke out at an ammunition depot.

Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said that Russians have asked the staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to follow the orders of the Russian state atomis energy corporation Rosatom.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's media outlet in a tweet said, "Russia brings 11 engineers to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom, said that Russian occupiers told the plant's staff that they must follow the orders of the Russian state atomis energy corporation Rosatom."

Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French President Emmanuel Macron and sought help for the release of the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Earlier, Melitopol mayor was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men.

In a retaliatory move, Russia will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future. "The lists are ready," Ryabkov said on Russian broadcaster Channel One, adding that the sanctions will be made public soon. (ANI)

