Moscow, Apr 25 (PTI) Moscow and Washington have managed to narrow differences on not only the Ukraine peace deal but also on many other issues after three hours of talk with the visiting US special envoy Steve Whitkoff on Friday, a top Kremlin aide said.

Whitkoff had his fourth round of negotiations with President Vladimir Putin assisted by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and foreign investments chief Kiril Dmitreyev.

“Three hours long talks between special envoy Steve Whitkoff with President Vladimir Putin made it possible to further bring Moscow and Washington's positions closer together not only on Ukraine, but also on other international issues,” Ushkov said.

Describing the Putin-Whitkoff meeting as “constructive and useful”, Ushakov said the possibility of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations was also discussed.

The US and Russia have agreed to carry forward their productive dialogue in the “most active mode”, local media reported.

